Group 5 has been one of the groups that have been affected by the lack of concerts and presentations during the coronavirus pandemic. Almost a year after the first quarantine, the group must sell one of its assets to continue fighting the economic crisis.

The singers had to put their iconic bus up for sale, a vehicle that took them to all their presentations throughout the country and that they even used for the video clip of the song “The rhythm of my heart.”

“We sell our one-floor bus. If you are interested, communicate with the telephone numbers and email that appear in the photo ”, reads the message published on the orchestra’s official Instagram account.

Followers of Group 5 lamented that the artists were forced to sell one of their possessions due to lack of income and expressed their support through the platform.

Group 5 confirms participation in tribute concert to Víctor Yaipén

Days ago it was reported that the famous northern group had refused to participate in the tribute show to Victor Yaipén, despite the fact that it was he who founded the orchestra. Walter Yaipén regretted that his nephews turned their backs on their relative despite his poor health.

However, Group 5 later confirmed their participation through a publication made by the Candela Orchestra on Facebook, in which they were thanked for their support. “Our thanks to them as they strengthen our ties of familiarity.”

