The song “The smoke of the cigarette”or also known as “Pagarás”, is a cumbia that from its beginning marked a resounding success when it was interpreted by the voices of Percy Chaponay and Elmer Yaipen, belonging to Harmony 10 and Group 5, respectively. Although it is a composition by Manuel Mantilla from Trujillo, little is known about who this story of heartbreak belongs to or who was the first group to interpret it.

The Republic spoke with one of the founders of Los Blanders (name with which the history of harmony 10 de Piura), Ricardo Rosado, who recalled that in 1985, the composer Manuel Mantilla frequented Walter Lozada for the agreements of a series of compositions. Around those dates, the song began its way to the top, as it had a great acceptance from the public that requested it as “You will pay”.

Armonía 10, a musical group that also performs “El Humo del Cigarette”. Photo: Composition LR

This is how a short time later, in the voice of the late Elmer Yaipén, Grupo 5 also brought fame “The smoke of the cigarette”but, as Ricardo Rosado recalls, the public preferred this song in the voice of Percy Chaponay.

Meanwhile, the renowned ex-bassist of harmony 10 Carlos “Marulengo” Pozo reaffirmed this version emphasizing that “La primerísima” captured the attention of his followers with this song, not only because of the story of heartbreak it tells, but also because of the melodious voice of Percy Chapoñay. Finally, the renowned musician Bony Ramos also confirmed that Armonía 10 was the first group to record this song. “Harmony 10 recorded it first, soon after it was Grupo 5 with other arrangements,” he said.

Homer Simpson sang “Hey, Snake” by harmony 10

artificial intelligence (AI) he did it again. And it is that thanks to this technology, a user of TikTok managed to make Homer Simpson ‘sing’ one of the best known songs of harmony 10: “Hey, snake.” The curious interpretation was published on the aforementioned Chinese social network, where it sparked funny reactions among netizens.

Who was Percy Chapoñay, ex-vocalist of Armonía 10?

In February 2016, a cardiac arrest shut down the legendary voice of Percy Chapoñay Záratewho performed the best-known hits of the Piurana group, harmony 10. Despite his physical absence, thousands remember him with his songs like “A cigarette and a coffee” and “Tomar para olvidar”. His melodious voice made him reach the pinnacle of success and that is because he was very demanding in his rehearsals, as he demonstrated in a rehearsal with his children.

Before his death, Percy Chapoñay formed the La Leyenda orchestra with his sons Renato and Percy. That was how they prepared very demandingly before each presentation. The video released shows how he leads the rehearsals and has it repeated over and over again until he achieves perfection.

Harmony 10: Greatest Hits

“The doubt”

“Your love is a trap”

“OMG make me fall in love”

“Snake”

“I always lose in love.”

#Group #Harmony #group #interpret #success #quotThe #smoke #cigarettequot