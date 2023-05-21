He Team 5 never ceases to amaze. The well-known northern group recently premiered two video clips of some of its best-known songs that were part of the three successful concerts for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the orchestra led by Christian Yaipen. Now, the Orquesta de Oro del Perú once again generates surprise by being considered by YouTube (national) within the top of the most viewed videos by millions of users of the platform. In this note we tell you in which positions he was on the list.

YOU CAN SEE: Group 5 pronounces itself after Toño Sosaya’s lawsuit: “Truth and justice cannot be stained”

With which artists does Group 5 compete in the ranking?

recently, the Team 5 appeared as one of the most listened to musical options within the YouTube platform for our country, but what caught our attention is that it competes with artists of international stature, who are the most listened to worldwide.

The two songs by the orchestra founded by Elmer Yaipén that are included in the popular list are “Amor duele”, with Eddy Herrera, and “Eres mi bien”, with Noel Schajris. Both video clips were recorded during the “Golden Night”, which had three concerts.

Group 5 in YouTube ranking. Photo: YouTube capture

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén resumes his facet as a radio presenter: what is your program and what time is it broadcast?

What video clips did Group 5 premiere?

Recently, Grupo 5 released the videos for their songs “Amor vuelve” and “Eres mi bien”, both with presentations by international artists such as Eddy Herrera and Noel Schajris, respectively.

“Love returns”, with Eddy Herrera

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rmj-q6SfKaE&pp=ygUHZ3J1cG8gNQ%3D%3D

“You are my good”, with Noel Schajris

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeaBzs9RyPU&pp=ygUHZ3J1cG8gNQ%3D%3D

#Group #YouTube #musical #themes #compete #ranking #Shakira #Bad #Bunny #Karol