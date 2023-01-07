It was speculated, talked about and even spread that the Team 5 would celebrate its 50 years of creation at the National Stadium, but in reality it was not like that. The renowned cumbia group had an excellent 2022 with spectacular shows, such as the well-remembered “Golden Night”, where they sold out three times, at the Parque de la Exposición Amphitheater.

Given the public’s doubts, La República spoke exclusively with Elmer, Andy and Christian Yaipén to confirm that on April 1 they will perform at the San Marcos Stadium to the delight of all their fans.

But not only that, these prominent musicians also revealed the day the tickets will go on sale and, in addition, they took the opportunity to clarify why they will not play at the National Stadium, something that was widely publicized.

Is it true that you will play on April 1 at the San Marcos Stadium?

Christian Yaipen: Yes. It’s April 1st at San Marcos Stadium.

When will the tickets go on sale?

Christian Yaipen: Starting Monday, January 9 at 10:00 am by Teleticket.

And will it be just a date?

We are with a date. The dream is enormous, to fill a stadium for the first time, and we’ll see what happens. The response of the people. It’s going to be epic because it’s the first time a solo cumbia orchestra has played.

Will there be guests?

Christian Yaipen: We do not know. It is not the idea because we are celebrating something big, something alone. We don’t want to sell like “oh, buy your tickets because there will be guests”. This is Group 5 in its 50th Anniversary. As happened in the Amphitheatre, the people arrived and the guests came out of nowhere. We never sold guests or misinterpreted as “invite a bunch of artists to fill the stadium.”

Will it be more spectacular than the show they gave at the Amphitheatre?

Christian: Definitely. A thousand times more, I think. It is an ultra-great responsibility for us. Now you can imagine the number of people working behind this production. This 50th anniversary has to be unique, special and remains in the memory of all of us, the followers of the group.

Grupo 5 will hold its first massive concert at the San Marcos Stadium. Photo: Facebook Group 5

Why won’t they play at the National Stadium?

I think most people have asked for it and it can’t be done because all this year FIFA has the National Stadium for a U-17 World Cup and there won’t be any type of event until November. All events will be from now on in San Marcos.

What awaits us this April 1?

Elmer Yaipén: We have been dedicated for several months, after the Amphitheatre, to playing at the National Stadium after people requested it and for the sale of tickets. They were sold in such a short time just by announcing Grupo 5. We did not say that it is something special that is happening to the orchestra, it is something that we have been taking care of for several years since 2017 and it has been given by the quality of the show that we give .

We do not have an agenda, just to tell you that we have been working since yesterday (Thursday) with the company, with the boys, private events. By celebrating 50 years, we are responsible for absolutely everything. Although it is true, we are new to this type of show, in the end we have to thank the public. Honestly, it is a great effort and sacrifice. Everyone else imagined something else, but it’s something we can’t comment on. As artists, we are happy that our group continues to grow.

Christian Yaipén and his brothers will sing at the San Marcos Stadium for the 50th anniversary of the group. Photo: Facebook | Team 5

Do you think 2022 has gone well for you?

Definitely. Within all the political culture, pandemic, we started doing virtual events and we did very well. We know that what we have built and cared for with my brothers was reflected in the response of the people, because the investment is quite large.

What is coming for this 2023?

Andy Yaipén: Honestly, we are doing a tour of all the cities of the country for the reason of 50 years. This second generation has been in the orchestra for 23 years and we have work teams in many cities and with whom we are going to share all this responsibility and give work to many people nationwide.

Final message from Group 5 to their followers:

We hope that this time someone says yes (a special guest). Everything will be very nice, there will be surprises, the staging will be wonderful. Group 5 will do their best to make the show unforgettable.