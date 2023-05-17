After 13 years of legal dispute between Tono Sosaya and Group 5, the Judiciary ruled in favor of the former vocalist of the orchestra currently led by Christian Yaipén, a group that was accused of dismissing the artist arbitrarily and not paying labor benefits. The singer became popular among fans thanks to his interpretation of “La culebrítica” until 2010, when he was removed from the orchestra. After that, a legal battle began between the singer and the renowned Monsefú orchestra.

Why did Toño Sosaya sue Group 5?

The singer Tono Sosaya filed a lawsuit against Grupo 5, a musical group of which he was a member for several years, but which, according to the artist’s testimony, suddenly fired him and failed to pay him the corresponding amount after he left the orchestra.

“I had the need to denounce them so that they pay me my social benefits, as required by law. At first, I was afraid, since there may be influences against me, but the judge on duty accepted my complaint,” he said in an interview for ChichaWeb .

Toño Sosaya was the vocalist of Grupo 5 for many years. Photo: composition LR/Group 5/Facebook/Toño Sosaya

Toño Sosaya wins trial against Group 5

After more than a decade of having denounced the omission of corresponding payments for social benefits, Toño Sosaya won the dispute that he initiated against the Team 5. This was communicated by his press team with a press release. Likewise, on behalf of the cumbiambero, the company is expected to take the corresponding actions before the ruling.

“The judicial process of Toño Sosaya against Grupo 5 SCRL, regarding the payment of social benefits and compensation for arbitrary dismissal, concludes”, reads at the beginning of the statement. “(…) The judicial process began on June 17, 2010, and over the years the Judiciary, in all 3 instances, has ruled in favor of the plaintiff Toño Sosaya,” it adds.

What does Toño Sosaya currently do?

At the moment, Tono Sosaya He works with his own music company. On his social platforms, he can be seen in the company of singers like Leonard León, Lucho Cuéllar and Tony Rosado. With the passage of time he remained within the musical world.

What orchestras has Toño Sosaya been in?

Tono Sosaya He has established himself as a recognized artist due to the successful career he has had over the years. Despite the fact that he achieved fame after being part of Group 5, this was not the only group in which he demonstrated his singing skills. The interpreter has also been signed by orchestras such as Caribeños de Guadalupe and Gemma Orquesta,

The singer and entertainer Toño Sosaya had a legal conflict with Grupo 5 a few years ago. Photo: Toño Sosaya/Instagram

This is how Toño Sosaya sounded in Group 5

Although Tono Sosaya He has been known for his interpretation of “La culebrítica”, another of the great successes that the musician came to sing was “Para político no”. This theme was presented repeatedly in the concerts of the Team 5.

