Few of the thousands of concertgoers at the Team 5 On March 31, April 1 and 2, you will remember that a miniseries was once made inspired by this successful Peruvian cumbia group, when their songs struck the time after many years.

And it is that in the summer of 2010 “Pure Heart: The Story of Group 5” in america televisionwho at that time grabbed the hot iron to keep the population entertained, while “At the bottom there is room” was on vacation after the great success of its first season.

Who created this miniseries inspired by Group 5?

The producer was michelle alexanderknown for making biographical series and miniseries about important people in the Perusince he has created other productions about Dina Paucar, chacalon, Nectar Group (in “nectar in the sky“). There are also sports ones, like “the jotitas“, which deals with a U-17 team that qualified for a soccer world cup, and “matadoras“, inspired by the golden generation of Peruvian volleyball that was runner-up in seoul 1988.

Who starred in the members of the Yaipén family?

Emilram Cossio he played the patriarch of this band, Elmer Yaipen Uypan. On the other hand, Edwin Vasquez incarnated the son Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipen and the son-in-law of Alexander, andre silva, played Andy Yaipen. For her part, the wife of ‘Pharaoh of Cumbia’ and mother of ‘Chico’ was starred by maricarmen marin.

Among the antagonists who tried to make life impossible when trying to revive the group after the death of Elmerstands out Ronaldo (Lucho Caceres). On the other hand, it highlights the parallel story of the fan in love, who embodies Natalia Salasbesides the girlfriend of ‘Boy’ Yaipenof which the Ecuadorian company acts Giovanna Andrade.

Why was this Grupo 5 miniseries successful?

Initially, it was thought that this miniseries was a production of Pan American Television and was launched in 2009, but michelle alexandernot getting an answer about the premiere, decided to move to america television in order to get it out on the air very soon. This despite the fact that Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipen had already signed with the founder of the channel 5, Genaro Delgado Parker.

However, he was not wrong in taking this production to America. And it is that they had to occupy that gap at 8:00 p.m. that he left “At the bottom there is room” in the months of January and February, which generated, perhaps, that it is seen more, in addition to the fact that the band of Monsefu It was already well known for the resurgence of Peruvian cumbia in national territory two years ago.

