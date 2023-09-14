Joey Montana is a well-known Panamanian singer and songwriter who, throughout his career, has released several musical hits. Now, he recently revealed that together with Group 5, led by Christian Yaipén, he will premiere a new musical theme. As you remember, both were judges on the program ‘The voice Kids’ and between recordings they decided to do a collaboration, which will soon be a reality to the joy of the public.

Will Group 5 and Joey Montana release a new song?

In 2021, Joey Montana and Christian Yaipén shared roles in the children’s version of ‘La Voz Perú’, it was there that in their free moments they both shared ideas and two songs were born; However, the interpreter of ‘The Melody’ announced that they only selected one, of which he did not want to reveal the name, but he did say that the video clip had already been recorded.

“It’s a song I made on those weekends when there was no program. Actually, we have two cumbias made, but we only chose the one we will release. Christian is kind of paranoid about him not revealing the name of the song, but it comes out this month. We also made the video and the song is brutal. It’s full cumbia, I told him that I didn’t want it to sound urban, I wanted to adjust to what he did“, he declared to Correo.

What does Joey Montana think of Christian Yaipén?

After announcing that he will venture into cumbia alongside Grupo 5, the artist Joey Montana praised Christian Yaipén for the achievements he has been obtaining at the helm of his late father’s orchestra, Elmer Yaipén. Furthermore, he said that the experience of him working together started a friendship.

“Christian is a very humble person for how big Group 5 is. Every weekend they have a full stadium and usually a person from another country with a success like that does not have his feet on the ground. Christian and his brothers have the feet on the ground. We became very good friends”he added in his interview.

Joey Montana in ‘The Voice Peru’. Photo: capture from Latina TV

