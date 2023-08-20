The Tarapoto Anniversary is celebrated with Grupo 5 and its concert for the 241 years of the ‘City of Palms‘, in which thousands of fans will celebrate with the best songs of the popular cumbia orchestra, but also more than 40,000 tourists who arrived for the festivities organized by the Provincial Municipality of San Martin.

YOU CAN SEE: Anniversary of Tarapoto: Contests, parties and concerts of Grupo 5 with Corazón Serrano

What time does the Grupo 5 concert start in Tarapoto?

The concert of the popular cumbia orchestra will begin at 8:00 pm and a great attendance is expected from the citizens of Tarapoto, who will dance with Motor and motive’, ‘El ritmo de mi corazón’, ‘Parranda la negrita’, ‘Love, come back’, ‘Mix the rogue’, ‘La Valentina’, ‘Let’s bet I’m getting married’, among others.

#Group #Tarapoto #LIVE #Concert #241st #anniversary #Tarapoto