He Team 5 will provide a concert music in the city Arequipa next June 17 at the local Jardín de la Cerveza. For this, the members of this group announced that as of this Wednesday, May 10, entrance tickets will be available in teleticketstarting at 10.00 a.m.

After several years, the norteña cumbia band seeks to celebrate its 50 years of artistic creation with its fans from the white city. “We are very happy, because after many years we will meet again to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Grupo de Oro del Perú,” the lead vocalist of this orchestra is heard saying in a commercial, Christian Yaipen.

Communiqué of Group 5

The statement on ticket sales was released by the members of the musical group on May 9, through their Instagram account. “My beautiful people of Arequipatomorrow Wednesday May 10 you can buy your tickets through Telectiket starting at 10. a.m. We are waiting for you!” they stated, with background music played by themselves.

Invited to the Grupo 5 concert in Arequipa

In the commercial where they announce the sale of tickets to the concert, the well-known singer appears as one of the guests at the event. Eva Ayllon. She could also appear with the cumbieros on June 17, starting at 9:00 pm as reported.

Christian Yaipén will release a video for “You are my good”

The least of the yaipen He recently uploaded a video on his Instagram account alluding to the show given with Noel Schajris in the musical concert for the 50 years of the “Group of Gold of Peru” in the San Marcos stadium in Lima. They sang “You are my good”, a video about this topic would be released by Group 5 on May 12.

Group 5 in Arequipa: how to buy tickets on Teleticket?

Through its platform, teleticket Ticket sales began to be present at the concert of the Chiclayana group. On the website there is a section with the name of the event, where you can access and view the price of each of the areas arranged for this show in the beer garden.

Ticket prices range from S/45.40 and S/270.00. The maximum capacity will be 17,550 people. Next, the detail:

VIP area: S/170.20

Youth Zone Box: S/270

Youth area: S/129.80

Family area: S/89.60

Panoramic area: S/45.40

