Grupo 5 has three concerts scheduled in Arequipa. Shortly after these important events, the members of the cumbia orchestra already arrived at the White City and there are dozens of fans outside the Beer Garden. In addition, the group advanced some details that will make these presentations unique, in the same style as the celebration for its 50 years of history that took place in Lima.

In this note from The Republic you will be able to review everything you need to know prior to these concerts scheduled for this Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June.

YOU CAN SEE: Grupo 5 announces new concerts: Find out HERE the regions where it will be presented and on what dates

Where and when will the Grupo 5 concert take place in Arequipa?

The three presentations of Grupo 5 in Arequipa will be held at the beer garden, located on Francisco Mostajo avenue, in the district of José Luis Bustamante y Rivero. This place is characterized by presenting artists of international stature. The scheduled dates are Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday June 18 from 9:00 p.m.

What time will the doors open?

According to the last publication of Grupo 5, the opening of doors in the beer garden It will be at 5:00 p.m. and the show will start at 8:00 p.m.

Group 5 in Arequipa. Photo: Group 5 – Instagram

Group 5 in Arequipa: what will the stage be like?

as revealed Team 5, on his Instagram account, the stage in the Jardín de la Cerveza will be unique and seeks to surprise with a great show. It should be noted that this venue can accommodate up to 20,000 people and the installation of lights, sound and structures are at 70%. “This monster has never been seen before in Arequipa,” highlighted singer Christian Yaipén.

Group 5 stage in Arequipa. Photo: Group 5

recommendations

Recommendations shortly after concert. Photo: Group 5

How are the preparations going?

The Group 5 team has already arrived in the city of Arequipa. While, Christian, Andy and Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén arrived at the Beer Garden to check that everything is ready. For this Thursday the 15th, he will carry out a sound check and broadcast it through his Instagram account.

“People of Arequipa, we are here, in this beautiful city. Very grateful for the love they always give us. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s amazing, people are still looking for tickets. But I am happy, very happy, they are going to be three unforgettable nights with the help of God,” he said. Christian Yaipen on his Instagram account.

Group 5 in Arequipa. Photo: Group 5-Facebook

Group 5 in Arequipa: what is the cost of tickets?

Tickets can be purchased via Teleticket at the following LINK. It should be noted that the BOX and VIP area is sold out and there are still available in other areas such as: panoramic, family and youth.

Zones enabled for Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Teleticket

The cost of tickets in teleticket in panoramic area is S/45, in the family area it is S/89, in the youth area S/129, in the panoramic box S/270 and VIP area S/170.

How to buy tickets in Teleticket?

To buy, you must enter the page of teleticket and register. Then select the event “50th anniversary Group 5-Arequipa” and select the date of your choice (Friday the 16th and Sunday the 17th still available).

Finally, select the area of ​​your preference and choose your means of payment. To download the ticket you must enter the “My account” section on the Teleticket website.

Step 1. Enter the Teleticket website

Step 2. Find thesection with the name of the event

Step 3. Select in which area you want your ticket

Step 4. Buy the ticket.

Will there be guest artists?

The concert poster for Saturday 17 shows that the special guest will be the singer Eva Ayllón. She already shared the stage withChristian Yaipenon various occasions.

Beware of scams

The local media in Arequipa reported complaints of fraud by some people offering false tickets for the Grupo 5 concert. That is why the PNP was informed to investigate these cases and take preventive actions.

#Group #Arequipa #LIVE #Raúl #Romero #guest #artist #night