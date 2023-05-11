Group 5 gave details of the second date of their concert in Arequipa. The musical group made this announcement in its social networks through a video in which they invite their followers to buy tickets. Tickets for the first date sold out in less than an hour, for which the group pointed out that they are very grateful to all the arequipeño public.

YOU CAN SEE: Grupo 5 confirms the second concert in Arequipa after sold out: when do tickets go on sale?

Second date of Group 5: what time could you buy tickets?

Through a video on his social networks, Christian, Andy and Elmer Yaipen announced that tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 11, starting at 10:00 am “You can’t miss these great concerts,” said one of the members.

How to buy Group 5 tickets in Teleticket?

Tickets will be sold through the Teleticket website. Here are the steps to purchase tickets.

Step 1. Enter the Teleticket website

Step 2. Find the section with the name of the event

Step 3. Select in which area you want your ticket

Step 4. Buy the ticket.

In total there are five areas for the event: VIP area, Box Youth area, Youth area, Family area and Panoramic area. For this edition, prices range from S/45.40 and S/270.00. The Box Zona Juvenil area is the most expensive. The same prices of the first concert are maintained.

Ticket prices for the first edition. Photo: composition LR/Group 5/Teleticket

Where will it be and when?

The event will be at the beer garden and is scheduled for Sunday June 18 at 9:00 pm The concert takes place for the 50th anniversary of the Chiclayo orchestra.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano: Why did Christian Yaipén ask Edwin Guerrero to record in his studio?

Guest artists

The concert poster shows that the special guest for this show will be the singer Eva Ayllón. She already shared the stage with Christian Yaipen on various occasions.

Users report problems with the Teleticket website

Prior to ticket sales, users and followers of the Team 5 They reported problems with the website. Some Internet users commented on the social networks of the musical group about the event. “Why does page not found appear?” says a comment.

#Group #Arequipa #ticket #purchase #steps #Teleticket