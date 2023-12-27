Extortionists persist. The images of weapons arrive along with messages in which criminals ask for half a million soles. The threats began in 2022, and despite the complaint they made to the authorities, the provocations of the criminals did not stop. Recently, on December 23, individuals attacked the home of the Team 5, located in the district of Los Olivos. A security camera captured the moment when this criminal threw an object to the ground, as if it had been an explosive.

Group 5 asks the authorities for help

A representative of the popular 'Golden Group' confirmed to América TV that from 2022, the Public Ministry and the Anti-Extortion Division of the National Police of Peru They have investigated the case and only hope that the situation improves, since it has baffled all the members of the emblematic Peruvian group.

What did Group 5 say after suffering an attack on their home?

Group 5 experienced a tough episode prior to Christmas in 2023. Exactly, on December 23, when the northern group was affected at the hands of extortionists.

“We appreciate the solidarity of our public in the face of the events that occurred yesterday (Saturday, December 23). We condemn any act of extortion and “We urge the authorities to ensure more firmly the safety of the citizens and of all of us who work hard and honorably for the country.”the letter reads.

“God and the love of all of you protect us,” concludes the statement released on the social networks of Group 5.

Group 5 regrets the attack and thanks the public for their messages of solidarity. Photo: Instagram/Group 5

