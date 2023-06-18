They moved the public! The second concert date of the Team 5 in Arequipa It has been a complete success, but one fact really managed to capture all the attention of the attendees and that is that Christian Yaipenvocalist of ‘Golden Group’ of Perupaid a tender tribute to his late father, Elmer Yaipenalso known as the ‘Pharaoh of Cumbia‘, for him Father’s day and they sang together again thanks to technology.

The screens that were on the stage transmitted the image of a very special guest: Elmer Yaipen. Father and son enchanted the public to the rhythm of cumbia. “How am I going to forget you if you have been the most beloved garment in my life… I will call you insistently to tell you that I love you,” the fans of the Chiclayana orchestra sang in unison.

Also, the teacher Eva Ayllon He also made an appearance at 10:40 p.m. to the delight of fans of Creole music. Christian Yaipen He surprised his followers with a spectacular homage to jungle cumbia and performed “My grandfather has already died” and “Mujer hilandera”.

Without a doubt, “How am I going to forget you”, the song they sang in a duet Christian Yaipen and his father, Elmer Yaipen, managed to move more than one. There is no doubt that the Team 5 continues to reap success.

