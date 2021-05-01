Christian Yaipén told in an interview with the program 15 Minutes that he gave one of his brothers COVID-19 a few months ago. Is about Jimmy Yaipén, who is also a manager of Group 5.

The interpreter of “Cambio mi corazón” said that it was a very difficult time for his family and that he kept calling his brother to find out about his health.

“I have lost relatives, of my six brothers, only my brother Jimmy gave coronavirus A few months ago, he gave him something calm, he was isolated, but the scare you go through is tremendous. I woke up to call Jimmy and the worst thing is that they will always tell you I’m fine and nothing happens ”, Christian Yaipén revealed.

Once the disease is over, Jimmy Yaipén He returned to his activities with Group 5 that this Saturday, May 1, will present a show alongside Armonía 10. The first virtual versus that unites the two orchestras and their best hits in the same space.

Tickets are on sale at https://pe.entradaya.com/events/primer-mano-a-mano-virtual-de-cumbia

