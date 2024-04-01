The 'sold out' of Group 5 atime are international. Tickets for their European tour went on sale and in less than two hours they were sold out in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Milan and Rome, which represents a new record for the renowned Peruvian group. Since it is public, the group led by Christian Yaipén It will be presented on May 25 at Atlantico Live in Rome, on May 31 at Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, ​​on June 1 at Palacio Vistalegre Madrid and on June 2 at Acquatica Park Milano.

Thus, the streak of sold-out concerts continues for the northern group. It began in 2023 with three shows in the Exhibition Park, then in the San Marcos stadium, a venue where more than 150,000 people gathered; and for this 2024, in the National Stadium, where they will perform on April 5, 6 and 7and there is already great expectation.

Grupo 5, in addition, has just released on its official YouTube channel a special of the emblematic concerts that were held at the San Marcos Stadium, within the framework of its 50 years of celebration. As recalled, the orchestra offered its followers its applauded performances of its most emblematic songs, such as 'Amor returns', 'Another night without you', 'Adiós, amor', among others. As you remember, the first show had one of the most emotional moments whenChristian YaipénHe performed 'The Telephone' in a virtual duet with his late father, Elmer Yaipén, thanks to sound engineering technology.

What did Christian Yaipén say about video on YouTube?

“You are going to be able to enjoy the best that happened on these three dates last year at the San Marcos Stadium. Almost four hours of show, you are going to be able to dance, enjoy, enjoy with your family, there, at home,” he said. listen to Christian Yaipén say, inviting his thousands of followers to watch the special.

