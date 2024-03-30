Less than a week after their first presentation for their 51st anniversary, Group 5 has already begun the first coordination and preparations for what will be their 3 massive concerts at the Lima National Stadium. Thus, the orchestra founded by Elmer Yaipén published a video in which it can be seen that they are already working at the sports venue to have everything ready. In addition, fans of the group led by Christian Yaipén await this unprecedented event with great expectation and let it be noted on social networks.

Did Group 5 start setting up the stage for their concerts at the National Stadium?

This Saturday, March 30, the Instagram account of the Team 5 shared the first images of Christian Yaipén together with the team that will be in charge of assembling all the structures that will make up the imposing stage from where the best-known and classic songs of the orchestra will be performed. peruvian cumbia.

In the audiovisual material, some people are first seen gathered, while they talk and review the plans of the place in detail. At one point, a drone was used to capture aerial images and part of the assembly of the bases of the main stage could be seen, as well as a privileged view from the top of the National Stadium.

On the other hand, the orchestra's followers did not hesitate to show their emotion and left some comments: “Counting the days”, “Closer and closer”, “The best”, “What a thrill!”among others.

When will the Group 5 concerts be at the National Stadium?

He Team 5 experienced resounding success in ticket sales for its first announced concert at the National Stadium, with more than 10,000 people participating in a virtual queue with the aim of obtaining one of the precious tickets to the event. Despite high demand, the venue's limited capacity of 40,000 spectators meant that tickets sold out quickly.

Far from being discouraged, the band's fans asked Teleticket to open a new date for Group 5. The insistence of the followers through social networks was echoed, which demonstrated the strong support and passion that the group arouses. among his audience. Finally, two more dates were added and followers of the musical genre will be able to attend on Friday the 5th, Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th of April at the venue located in the capital.

Are there still tickets for the Group 5 concert?

According to the website of Teleticketthere are only a few tickets left for the Group 5 concert on Sunday, April 7, specifically, in the platinum (S/394.00) and VIP (S/284.00) zones. Due to the demand for tickets, these last tickets could sell out quickly.

Where to see the concert for the 50th anniversary of Group 5?

The concerts that were held for the 50th anniversary of Group 5 in San Marcos stood out for being memorable shows full of emotion. One of the most emotional moments of the first show occurred when Christian Yaipén He performed 'The Telephone' in a virtual duet with his late father, Elmer Yaipén, thanks to sound engineering technology.

The event culminated with an impressive fireworks display and lasted nearly four hours and, if you wish to see it in its entirety, It is now available on Group 5's YouTube channel.