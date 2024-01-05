He Team 5 promises to offer three unforgettable concerts this 2024, which promise to surpass their remembered presentations at the San Marcos Stadium. This time, the imposing stage that will receive the cumbia group will be the National Stadium. After its successful reception of its first two confirmed dates, a third show is now being added. In this note we tell you all the details of ticket sales, prices, and more about this long-awaited celebration of the 51 years of the orchestra founded by Elmer Yaipén, now led by his son Christian Yaipén.

Group 5 at the National Stadium: what time does the pre-sale of tickets for the third date start?

The pre-sale of tickets for the third concert of the Group 5 at the National Stadium will start this Friday, January 5, starting at 11:00 am

When will the third date of Group 5 2024 be?

The third presentation of Group 5 is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Price of tickets to see Group 5 at the National

Group 5 at the National Stadium. Photo: Teleticket

platinum zone

10% off S/358

Regular: S/394.50

VIP zone

10% off S/257.70

Regular: S/284

Eastern zone

10% off S/179.20

Regular: S/197.50

Western zone

10% off S/358

Regular: S/394.50

Preferential zone

10% off S/124.40

Regular: S/137

APDAYC zone (north)

Regular: S/85.50

Popular area (north)

Regular: S/48.50

