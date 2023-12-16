The good thing is coming! He Team 5 announced on his X account (formerly Twitter) an exciting concert that will take place at the National Stadium. “Are you ready?” they asked on the social network along with the advertising image of the event. The comments were immediate and their fans are tagging friends and family with whom they will enjoy the show.

Group 5 announces concert. Photo: capture of X

When will the Group 5 concert be?

If there is something that unites many Peruvians, it is the passion for cumbia, which is why the shows continue. In that sense, it seems that 2024 will start strong and the musical groups know it. This time, the Monsefu group announced that he will give a concert for all his fans at the National Stadium. The date has not yet been revealed, the artists only dared to write: “Coming soon“.

Where will the Group 5 concert take place?

The only fact that Group 5 mentioned in their post was that thousands will sing and dance along with them in the National Stadium. Fans are already flooding the post with comments asking to be careful with resellers. Others, for their part, already invite their friends to accompany them to the event.

Concerts for the beginning of 2024 and the end of the year for Group 5. Photo: Facebook

Where to buy tickets for the Group 5 concert and what is the price?

Another piece of information not yet known is the ticket sales and distribution company that will be in charge, so It is not yet known where to purchase them. In the same way, Their price has not yet been revealed.

