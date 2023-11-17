The Latin Grammy It was an event awaited by the talented Peruvian artists Daniela Darcourt, Kayfex and Gustavo Martínez, since they hoped to bring the award to Peru. The salsera did not make it, but the Ayacuchanos Kayfex and Gustavo Martínez They made history by winning in their respective categories. However, a detail that did not go unnoticed was the presence of the Team 5 in the ceremony.

Was Grupo 5 nominated for the Latin Grammys?

Team 5 posted a photo on Facebook with the Niche Group already Daniela Darcourt. In response, the comments were immediate. Many believed that the Cluster 5 was also named. However, they attended as guests of the ‘Mr Lie’ interpreter, Daniela Darcourt, further They were not nominated. Christian Yaipén He spoke for Radio Nueva Q and celebrated that there were Peruvians at the awards ceremonies.

“It is good to raise the level in our industry“he said about the Peruvians in the Latin Grammy. He added: “For example, we are here and we have stopped working in Peru, but We have come to continue growing and that depends on each group, of each person and each goal that is set. It’s not easy, but here we are trying.”

Which Peruvians won at the Latin Grammys?

The Ayacuchans Kayfex and Gustavo Martínez They won a Grammy in the category of best packaging. Gustavo Ramirez was inspired by the paintings on the Sarhua boards and the symbols of the scissor dancers, typical of the Andean worldview, to create the album cover ‘Atipanakuy Deluxe’, from Kayfex.

“Thank you for the opportunity. It is a job of many years, butour persistence got us tonightthe award. I want to thank those who came with us, my family, who are my main support for what I do today. They have always kept me ahead,” said Martínez.

