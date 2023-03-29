Originating from Monsefú, Lambayeque, north of Peru, this group founded by the brothers Elmer and Víctor Yaipén, in 1973, is in favor of anniversary and will celebrate it with his thousands of fans. We are referring to the emblematic cumbia and merengue band Grupo 5, which has captivated Peruvians, influencing this musical genre in the north of the country and later throughout the Peruvian territory, and with the obtaining of many awards it has been considered as the Gold group from Peru.

What days will be the Grupo 5 concerts?

Taking advantage of the weekend, this Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 will be the three presentations at the St. Mark’s Stadium and they will have a full house. This was announced by the same members of this musical band last January. In fact, the singer Christian Yaipén was the one who said it when the date of Friday the 31st was added, with the ‘sold out’ of Saturday and Sunday.

How did the idea of ​​the concert in Lima come about?

This occurred with the second presentation of the Team 5 in the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposición, when Christian Yaipen had Gian Marco Zignago as a surprise guest. The popular ‘Gasparín’ challenged the cumbia group to hold a massive concert in Lime, which we are not used to. it was so Elmer Yaipenone of the founders, commented that the planning of the concert was launched by the golden wedding.

Why are they called Group 5?

Brothers Elmer and Victor Yaipen knew of the existence of bands with the name Group 1 and Group 3 in Mexico, for which they decided to call themselves Group 5 due to the number of members of this musical group.

They started with ballads and disco music, until they realized the establishment of Peruvian cumbia in the 80s and 90s, and decided to change genres. Today they are a success and almost no Peruvian wanted to miss this concert.