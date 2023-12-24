He Team 5one of the best-known groups in Peru, spoke out on social networks after the unfortunate death of the singer Lisandro Mesa, icon of Colombian cumbia. As we remember, on December 23, it was learned that the singer of 'Senderito de amor' ceased to exist. His death left his country's music scene in mourning. Now, after the news, the group led by Christian Yaipén left a heartfelt message.

The information about the death of Lisandro Meza It was announced shortly after the medical center issued a statement on Saturday afternoon, December 23. The Concepción de Sincelejo Clinic, in the statement, does not specify the reasons for death, but indicates that Lisandro was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since Wednesday, December 6, 2023 and received care from a multidisciplinary team.

Statement on the death of Lisandro Meza. Photo: Facebook/Clínica La Concepción

“My father was always a strong man, of peasant origin who overcame the adversities of life and because of that natural character we maintain the hope that he would emerge well from this health crisis.”, were the statements of Lisandro Chane Meza, son of the missing interpreter, for El Heraldo.

What did Group 5 say after the death of Lisandro Meza?

The orchestra founded by Elmer Yaipén sent a heartfelt message after learning of the death of Lisandro Meza, emblematic artist of cumbia in Colombia. Various followers of the Monsefú group also showed their regret and asked that they sing some of their songs in their upcoming concerts.

Group 5 mourns the death of Lisandro Meza. Photo: Instagram

“We regret the death of maestro Lisandro Meza, icon of Colombian cumbia in the world. Our condolences to his family and to all of Colombia for this irreparable loss. Fly high, 'Macho de América'!“says the statement on Instagram.

