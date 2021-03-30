Harmony 10 and the Team 5 they will be the first groups to participate in the first virtual confrontation of cumbia. The northern orchestras will present their best songs at the event that will crown the great representatives of the genre.

Days ago the realization of the versus online was announced, keeping the names of the participants in reserve. However, this March 29 the enigma was revealed and the event generated a lot of expectation among fans of the bands, who expressed their emotion through different social networks.

The interpreters of “Cervecero” encouraged their followers and affirmed that they are already preparing for the online meeting. “Mystery solved! The first virtual hand-in-hand of cumbia: Harmony 10 and Group 5. We are ready to deliver the best of our repertoire. An unmissable show! ”.

It should be noted that details of the aforementioned presentation have not yet been given. In the Instagram account of the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén it was indicated that more information will be published in the coming days.

Harmony 10 celebrates that fan beat COVID-19

The famous cumbia group gave good news to its Facebook followers and said that one of its biggest fans left UCI after overcoming the coronavirus. Days before, Harmony 10 He had sent the follower Ronald Cruz a video with the intention of encouraging him to continue his treatment and finally overcome the disease.

“We were able to send him the video praying to God for his speedy recovery and today, March 19, he wrote to us again and gave us the good news, his cousin left the ICU and is grateful for the greeting, he is still in recovery. We are happy because today one more warrior overcame this evil with the help of an excellent staff, a hug to all, “wrote the members of the orchestra.

