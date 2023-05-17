National proud! He Team 5 he is in the best moment of his career, as demonstrated by the sold outs of each concert he announces. One of the most recent and memorable was for his 50th anniversary at the San Marcos Stadium, a space that he managed to fill three consecutive dates. As a result of his efforts, now the YouTube platform recognizes his work and positions him among the first places in its top ranking. Find out who you’re competing against below.

What other artists compete with Group 5 in the top ranking of YouTube?

The top ranking of music trends on YouTube at the national level showed that Peruvians enjoy various musical genres and that one of the most premium is cumbia. Given this, the Orquesta de Oro del Perú managed to position itself in 4th place with the song “Eres mi bien” feat Noel Schajris. In this way, the northern group becomes the only one, with local content, positioned among the top five.

Continuing with the list, we have Shakira’s most recent song, “Acrostico”, in first and second place, in which her two sons make their musical debut: Sasha and Milán. Then Anuel follows with “Mejor que yo”, openly dedicated to his ex-partner Karol G. Finally, in fifth place is “Fragil” performed by Yahritza Y Su Esencia & Grupo Frontera, the latter gained popularity by collaborating with Bad Bunny.

Group 5 present in the top ranking of trends on YouTube. Photo: YT capture

Grupo 5 will launch a video clip together with Eddy Herrera

Keep reaping success. On its “Golden Night” for its 50th anniversary, Grupo 5 was delighted with the visit to the country and the collaboration of the Dominican singer Eddy Herrera. For this reason, the norteña orchestra announced its new video clip with the song “Amor vuelve”.

The release date is set for May 19. The joy of his fans did not wait. “Will there be a concert?” “We want a new date,” some users commented.

