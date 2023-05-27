The Forest Nursery of Chimbote, in the Ancash region, it will be the scene of the San Pedrito 2023 Integration Fair. In this event, a series of national and foreign artists and groups will be presented to the delight of the public that attends their concerts.

Fair begins on June 23. Photo: Chimbote News

In the advertising that Chimbote Noticias has been disseminating, they promote that people over 65 years of age and under 5 years of age will enter free to enjoy the different events.

What groups will perform and on what days?

The musical group bacilli will be presented next Saturday June 24 to make those present dance with their well-known songs such as “My first million”, “Tabaco y chanel”, “Giant Steps”, “Caraluna”, “Por hacerme el bueno”, among others .

On Sunday, June 25, Corazón Serrano and Armonía 10 will perform; on Monday June 26, they will Yarita Lizeth and Victor Manuel; and on Thursday 29, central day of the patron saint of Chimbote, Group 5 will be in charge of the concert.

On Saturday, July 1, Brunella Torpoco and Daniela Darcourt and Combinación de La Habana will take the stage; and for the closing of the fair, on Sunday the 2nd, will be presented Agua Marina, the Reventón de la Chola Chabuca, Azucena Calvay, Marisol and Carnations from Cumbia.

Grupo 5 trains new video clip

Group 5 premiered on its digital platforms the new live version of “The lover” in collaboration with Luis Enrique. This video clip was filmed at one of the concerts of the Grupo de Oro del Perú.

