The Ural-Siberian Thermal Energy Company plans to invest about 2.6 billion rubles in investment and repair programs in 2023. About the results of five years of operation of the joint venture, which provides heat to hundreds of thousands of Tyumen residents, and about development plans – in the material of Izvestia.

In 2017, Fortum and STS Corporation merged to create a joint venture, the Ural-Siberian Thermal Power Company (JSC USTEK). The merger of two large energy companies in the Tyumen heat supply sector was recognized as a landmark business project and was recognized by TMN magazine in the Deal of the Year nomination.

“Two competing companies worked on a single technological complex. Therefore, it was logical to combine this technological complex into one,” notes Alexander Chuvaev, General Director of PJSC Fortum.

Photo: USTEK press service Alexey Bobrov, representative of the shareholders of STS Corporation

Aleksey Bobrov, a representative of the shareholders of CTC Corporation, also notes that there was competition between the companies before the merger, but there was no confrontation.

“True, we had different approaches to work in the region, different tariff models. At some point, a political decision was made. Fundamental actions came from Vladimir Vladimirovich Yakushev (at that time the governor, and now the presidential envoy to the Ural Federal District – ed.) – he created the necessary atmosphere, ”says Alexei Bobrov as a result of the transaction.

USTEK now provides heat to more than 7.8 thousand buildings for 677 thousand residents of the region. The company serves more than 800 km of heating networks. It employs more than a thousand people.

Repair as a necessity

The company has been the sole operator of the Tyumen thermal grid complex for five years now. The main achievement in USTEK is that it managed to ensure that the residents of the city receive heat stably and reliably.

A well-functioning repair program helped to achieve this. Over five years, we managed to significantly reduce the number of accidents – on main pipelines by 54% compared to 2017, by 75% – on the equipment of central heating points and by 99% – on the equipment of boiler houses.

If we talk not only about warmth for people, but also about benefits for the economy, then heat losses decreased by 3% – from 1,090 thousand Gcal in 2017 to 1,058 thousand Gcal in 2022.

The creation of a unified program for the repair of main and distribution heating networks of Tyumen was one of the priority tasks. More than 4.5 billion rubles have been allocated for its implementation since 2018. With this money, 43 km of heating networks were overhauled, about 7 km of hot water circulation lines were restored, 24 water heaters and 66 pumping groups were replaced in central heating points.

Not only the repair, but also the renewal of the equipment helped to achieve the goals set by the company – 9 billion rubles were invested as part of the investment and repair programs.

Investment as a policy

Over the five years of operation, USTEK has invested more than 4.4 billion rubles in the Tyumen heat supply system. In addition to updating heating networks, this money was also used to connect new consumers. Over the years, the company’s specialists have laid 26.6 km of heating mains to connect 320 new facilities, including 7 schools, 16 kindergartens and 3 hospitals.

An impressive amount was allocated by the company as part of the investment and repair programs for 2023 as well. About 2.6 billion rubles will be spent on the reconstruction of three municipal boiler houses, the reconstruction and construction of 17 linear facilities with a total length of 3.9 km, and the construction of a booster pumping station in the Gilevsky planning area.

“Everything that we have earned during this period, we have invested everything – we have invested in our investment program, in our long-term projects,” emphasizes Tatyana Chernykh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of STS Corporation LLC.

Much attention is paid to work with thermal power engineering and the administration of Governor Alexander Moor.

“USTEK now has a large investment program, which it carries out from A to Z. The Government of the Russian Federation has freed resource supply organizations from the need to carry out investment programs. USTEK performs it in a pinch, because the psychology is different. The company understands that we are partners and if they deceive us, then we will not work together further. And we want to further develop everything,” says Vyacheslav Vakhrin, Deputy Governor of the Tyumen Region.

And in 2024, USTEK plans to reconstruct three more boiler houses and establish automated centralized operational control and management of technological processes in 12 boiler houses.

Also, with the help of modern methods for diagnosing heating networks, which have already shown their effectiveness, the company will annually check at least 1200 m of pipelines.

Working in partnership

The merger of the two main participants in the energy market, STS Corporation and PJSC Fortum, was once called by political scientists one of the main achievements of the then Governor of the Tyumen Region Vladimir Yakushev, thanks to whose initiative the companies sat down at the negotiating table in October 2017 and agreed to create on an equal footing joint venture in the field of heat supply of Tyumen.

The emergence of a single operator was positively assessed by experts at that time: uniform technical standards, a comprehensive repair and investment program, and the associated efficient use of finances will contribute to the active development of Tyumen’s heating network infrastructure. Five years of operation of the company confirmed the validity of these forecasts.

The company actively cooperates with city and regional authorities: it takes part, in particular, in the city program for the comprehensive improvement of courtyard areas. Here the task of thermal power engineers is to carry out major repairs of dilapidated communications as a matter of priority. As a result, USTEK employees replaced 20 km of heating networks in more than 200 yard areas in five years. More than 700 million rubles were allocated for these works.

“For five years, relations between the authorities of the region and USTEK have developed in such a way that if a problem arises, we will attack it together. This allows us to move on,” says Vyacheslav Vakhrin.

For Tyumen developers, the company has set a single fee for connecting new housing projects under construction and the city’s social infrastructure to heating networks.

Significant reorganization of existing heating networks is required for the reconstruction of existing roads, the construction of new highways and transport interchanges, and this is being actively carried out in Tyumen. USTEK is also engaged in this reorganization. At the moment, 200 million rubles have been spent for these purposes.

Technology at the service of people

The past five years have shown that any problems can be solved, Alexey Bobrov is sure.

During the specified time, the company managed to largely reorganize and modernize the Tyumen heat supply system. Of the significant achievements, one can note the implementation of the project for the transition of residential buildings to individual heating points, the use of modern materials and equipment in the construction and repair of networks. In particular, thanks to the acquisition of the latest equipment, it was possible to reduce the time for detecting and eliminating defects in heating networks by 27%. The company has also adopted new network survey methods such as thermal infrared aerial photography and robotic in-line diagnostics.

The ISIDA software package, which makes it possible to receive and process information about technical problems online around the clock, was developed and put into operation by USTEK employees. And the contact center receives and processes more than three hundred calls from Tyumen residents 24 hours a day.