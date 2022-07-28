After two years of early access, Grounded is finally ready for the definitive release on the Xbox platforms, like Microsoft exclusive. The September 27 you can therefore play the definitive version of this multiplayer in which we are called to survive elements that normally do not even touch us.

The game director himself announces the happy event Adam Brenneck. In addition to this, a new update is still available, the final one at this point that brings everything closer to the final version of the game. Furthermore, in the new update there is a new function called Homestretch, but which will only be activated later. This is the synopsis of Grounded:

Today marks two years for Grounded! 💚 We love you all and are thankful to share this journey with you. 🙏 As a special treat, Game Director Adam Brennecke is here to share some exciting news, such as what’s coming in the next flight and the release date! Give it a watch! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tlgPbhYbYe – Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 28, 2022



“The world is a vast, beautiful and dangerous place, especially if you have been reduced to the size of an ant. Explore, build and survive with your mates in this first-person multiplayer survival adventure. Can you thrive alongside hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the dangers of the backyard?”

