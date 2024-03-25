Obsidian and Microsoft have released the details of the next and final update of Groundedor theupdate 1.4 “Fully Yoked”which now has one exit date set for April 16, 2024 and will bring many new features to the “microscopic” survival game, in time for the launch on other platforms and in the physical version.

We have already seen the announcement of the special physical edition Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition published by Limited Run on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but now we have more clarity on the fact that this corresponds to the big final update, which will be made available for free to those owns the game and also on Xbox Game Pass.

Revealed during PAX East, the Fully Yoked update brings with it several new features, including a New Game Plus mode which can be activated after an initial conclusion of the story mode and will therefore significantly extend the longevity of the title in question.