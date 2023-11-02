Obsidian continues support for Grounded and, in these days, it is demonstrating it in style with the upcoming arrival of Biggest update free never published for the particular microscopic survival, thanks to theupdate 1.3 “Make it or Break it”which will be available in the next few days.

As had already been announced at the end of September, the new update will introduce a large amount of content and innovations to the game released more or less a year ago on PC and Xbox, obviously available within the Game Pass given that it is a first party title from Xbox Game Studios.

The team had remained silent on the topic for several months, more or less since last May, but the size of “Make it or Break it” makes it clear that it has dedicated itself to working on the game anyway, given the amount of new features on the way, of which only some features have been revealed for now.