Obsidian continues support for Grounded and, in these days, it is demonstrating it in style with the upcoming arrival of Biggest update free never published for the particular microscopic survival, thanks to theupdate 1.3 “Make it or Break it”which will be available in the next few days.
As had already been announced at the end of September, the new update will introduce a large amount of content and innovations to the game released more or less a year ago on PC and Xbox, obviously available within the Game Pass given that it is a first party title from Xbox Game Studios.
The team had remained silent on the topic for several months, more or less since last May, but the size of “Make it or Break it” makes it clear that it has dedicated itself to working on the game anyway, given the amount of new features on the way, of which only some features have been revealed for now.
Playgrounds mode, new quests and much more
The most interesting is probably the Playgrounds mode, which allows players to build completely customized gaming experiences starting right from the creation of the world, using the standard garden as a starting point or starting right from scratch, with a huge amount of construction options. These also include the creation of environments, puzzles, quests and various challenges.
Update 1.3 will also bring new content to the standard mode, with a huge amount of building elements for crafting and base management, but also on the progression and narrative front. For example, the quest by BURG.L will undergo a clear evolution, with further missions to undertake which promise to be better constructed and in a deeper and more complex way, increasing the variety and longevity of the gameplay.
Hundreds of changes will also be applied to the interface and game options, both as adjustments in terms of correcting errors and bugs and as an increase in the “Quality of Life” in the enjoyment of Grounded.
At this point we are waiting to know the release date specifies Grounded’s Make it or Break it update 1.3, remembering to also read the review of the game to get to know it better.
