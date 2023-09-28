Obsidian Entertainment released a teaser trailer r of survival Grounded to announce the arrival on November 13, 2023 of a new major update of the game. What will it contain?

The teaser trailer

The teaser doesn’t clarify what the update will contain, but it still gives a big clue what it concerns. In fact, in the video we see one of the characters blocked by a large baseball. However, the obstacle is removed via a kind of editor, the addition of which is also suggested by the fact that the character at a certain point holds a large wrench and wears a mining hat. In short, there will be work to do.

Obsidian promises that after the update, players will be able to experience a completely new way to experience Grounded. In any case, details are really scarce for now. The company will provide new and updated ones in the coming weeks.

For the rest we remind you that Grounded is a survival in which you guide miniaturized kids who have to navigate the dangers of the home garden. Published as a minor project by Obsidian, it turned out to be a great success, and was also loved by gamers. For more details, read our review.