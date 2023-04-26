Obsidian has published theupdate 1.2 For Groundedcalled “Super Duper Update” as it is intended to bring several new features to the team’s “microscopic” survival, with over 100 new items and much more.

The title has to do with the addition of the “Super Super” machine which is now present at the laboratory in the great oak, managed by BURG.L. It is a machinery which allows you to duplicate equipment and items using Raw Science points.

Each duplicate object also maintains the level of evolution applied to the starting one, allowing you to gain a lot of time. In order to use the machine you need to find Duper Discs around the garden.

To make the bases even more welcoming, there is now a “coziness” system that allows you to increase that overall level, while also allowing you to unlock specific projects. Speaking of crafting, the update brings nearly 100 new objects for construction, significantly increasing the creative possibilities.

As new enemies are introduced the waspscomplete with a queen who looks like a real boss to defeat, able to provide new items and reward bonuses.

Among the most interesting news there is also the certification for Steam Decks: Grounded is now officially supported by Valve’s portable device, included in the list of games that work perfectly with the Deck.

We also remind you that the game exceeded 15 million players on Xbox and PC last December, you can know it better by reading our Grounded review.