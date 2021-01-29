One of the projects that promises to become a finished game in 2021 is Obsidian Entertainment’s latest game, Grounded. Available via Early Access, from the study they have wanted to publicize news. Grounded receives a new update to reach version 0.6.0 of the game, which in recent months has been very focused on improving itself for the new generation of consoles and correcting some technical aspects. Back to the work of a development, new content and new creatures arrive, as are some flying insects.

The first thing would be to attend to the video that Obsidian Entertainment has published on your official Youtube account. It explains the contents that come to Grounded in this new update.

Join Shyla, Obsidian’s social media manager, as she introduces you to some of your new backyard neighbors! Along with new creatures, this update brings with it new armor, new weapons, a new shield, some awesome updated features, and more that we know you will appreciate.

Grounded receives a new update introducing novelties like new flying insects, although that’s not all it will include. And to have all the information we must attend the Grounded blog, where it informs about everything that will be added in Grounded update 0.6.0 with the usual notes. We find, among the new features, the arrival ofe bees, fireflies and mosquitos and as usual, the arrival of new creatures also involves the introduction of new crafting materials.

In this way, survivors can build new armor and weapons, such as the Bee Armor Set, Sting Lance, Mosquito Needle, Weevil Shield and more. A new consumable is also added, two new plush friends, such as a bee and a firefly. Among the improvements introduced is that the objects that are equipped will no longer occupy a space in the inventory backpack, and with this, they are not unequipped when the user dies, although this supposes the sum of additional damage on the equipment.

Grounded reaches 5 million players with its new update

To all this, some development-specific corrections are added and users are invited to continue playing and reporting conflicts, problems and improvements that can be applied to Grounded. A game that you can find in the Xbox and PC console games catalog, being available through Xbox Game Pass in each case.