Grounded continues to grow and expand, also thanks to patches 1.2.2 released these days that brings with it a new boss surprisingly, the Brood Mother, with rewards and associated and very rare items.

With the arrival of the new update, the Hedge Broodmother, a boss that will pose a significant challenge to the players. It is a huge spider that lurks in the depths of the hedge, and which is only found by reaching a certain point in history (after the Black Anhill Lab) and finding the right access.

The combat is very demanding, therefore it is recommended for those who have some experience and perhaps play cooperative multiplayer, but it is still a very interesting challenge, also because it involves the conquest of various rare objects.

The clash is structured in different phases and also involves various minions, forcing you to find a strategy capable of breaking down the defenses and then striking decisively. You can find all the details about Grounded patch 1.2.2 on the official Obsidian website at this address.

The boss also brings with him a new one objective specific, various items for the base and combat equipment. Additionally, the patch also brings various other improvements and new features to the game. Already a few weeks ago Update 1.2 was released which introduced several interesting things, while the game exceeded 15 million players on Xbox and PC already last December.