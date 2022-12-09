The community continues to grow Groundedwith the little-big Obsidian game it has now surpassed the 15 million player mark on Xboxes and PCsdemonstrating a constant expansion of the audience on the various platforms.

Just last month, Grounded had reached 13 million players, thus demonstrating a growth of approx 2 million players within a monthdemonstrating the success that the game is enjoying.

Grounded, the Christmas decorations for the base

The game was released in definitive form at the end of September, being launched directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog as usually happens to Xbox Game Studios first parties, but arriving at the end of a long period of early access that had already welcomed numerous players.

The numbers reported obviously have to be put in the right perspective, since we are talking about a game about Xbox Game Passbut considering the small size of the project it is still a remarkable result and demonstrates how Obsidian had a brilliant idea in wanting to indulge in this particular digression in the field of survival, something profoundly different from the typical comfort zone of the team in question, specialized in RPGs.

After the substantial patch 1.0.2 there are other news coming, as announced by the developers in the post in question. Among these are the new ZIP.R Lines as a fast travel system, which also allow you to go uphill and a new trap that should help defend the bases from the onslaught of creatures.

From this point of view, there are also several new decorative objects including armchairs, wardrobes, stairs, even some Christmas decorations that can be applied to your lair in the game. However, the novelties on the “quality of Life” front have more importance, such as the addition of an additional band of inventory slots, in order to quickly apply a preset set of equipment, a change to the sleep system with automatic wake-up at dawn, the ability to remove the name superimposed on the character and to name the trail markers.