Grounded finally has one release date definitive, set for September 27, 2022, with what will be the major update to the title that will thus reach his complete versionwith various news on the way.

Precisely two years after the launch of Grounded in the early access version (or Game Preview on Xbox), the Obsidian game is therefore starting to reach its final version on Xbox and PC, with a finally precise date after Xbox & Bethesda Showcase had only spoken of September 2022 in general as the expected launch period.

The release date was announced by game director Adam Brennecke in a video broadcast on the occasion of the second anniversary of Grounded, which presents version 1.0 of the game arriving in September.

The cooperative survival game of Obsidian will receive several new features with the arrival of the definitive version, preceded by the 0.14 update, which will be practically the last of this version of the game.

With the launch of the final version of Grounded, this will have its own Full campaignplayable in single player or cooperative multiplayer, but also several new game elements such as new designs for new weapons, new armor and other creatures such as the terrible mantis to fight.

For the rest, we recently learned that Grounded will also become a TV series, adapted by the writer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, confirming the success that the idea of ​​Obsidian has also had on the trans-media front.