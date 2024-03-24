Grounded will have a special physical edition published by Limited Run, with Grounded: Fully Yoked Editioncoming soon for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox and with reservations opening on the label's official website in two different versions.

The ex-Xbox exclusive will therefore arrive on all consoles also with this particular physical edition, which is definitely suitable for collectors in both its versions: Standard and Collector's Edition, which can be booked starting from March 25 on the Limited Run official websiteuntil April 28th.

The standard edition of Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition costs $39.99 and consists of the game in physical version with box, but the most interesting one is certainly the Collector's Edition of Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition.