Grounded will have a special physical edition published by Limited Run, with Grounded: Fully Yoked Editioncoming soon for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox and with reservations opening on the label's official website in two different versions.
The ex-Xbox exclusive will therefore arrive on all consoles also with this particular physical edition, which is definitely suitable for collectors in both its versions: Standard and Collector's Edition, which can be booked starting from March 25 on the Limited Run official websiteuntil April 28th.
The standard edition of Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition costs $39.99 and consists of the game in physical version with box, but the most interesting one is certainly the Collector's Edition of Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition.
A very rich Collector's Edition
L'collector's edition it has a decidedly higher price, set at $124.99, but brings with it a notable amount of content, starting with a nice special package that replicates one of the special scientific devices visible in the game.
In the package we find a large quantity of objects:
- Special packaging
- Physical copy of Grounded Fully Yoked Edition
- 4×6 frame with 10 interchangeable illustrations
- Soundtrack on cassette-shaped USB support
- Soundtrack on CD
- Burg.L themed D20 dice set
- Stickers
- Artbook
- Miniatures
- Wrist ties
As we've seen, Grounded is part of the quartet of Xbox Game Studios games that have made the leap to cross-platform, along with Pentiment, Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush.
