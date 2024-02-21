During the showcase of Nintendo dedicated to partnerwhich is being released right now, have been revealed which are the first two XBOX titles that will arrive on the Switch hybrid console: it's about Grounded and Repentantboth developed by Obsidian Entertainment.

These two titles, acclaimed by the public and critics, will arrive on the console of the Kyoto company on two different dates: Grounded will be available to players starting from April 16While Repentance will be available starting from Tomorrow, February 22.

The video of Grounded was shown at the opening of the event, and brings Switch owners into the chaotic garden of for the first time Obsidian, where our protagonists have been shrunk. Here they will have to deal with reality, but very different from what we are used to.

In the final stages of the presentation it was the turn of RepentanceThe investigative narrative title also developed by Obsidian, which takes us back in time not only with the setting, but also with the style adopted in the drawings and in the development, as if it were a splendid book handwritten by monks (here is our review).

These are the first two XBOX titles to arrive on other platforms, as has already been announced in recent days during the podcast with Phil Spencer, but what will be next?




