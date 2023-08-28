Home page politics

When does the Washington DC trial begin? The latest developments do not seem to have left Donald Trump unscathed. © IMAGO/Kyle Mazza

Donald Trump is facing several trials. An important decision is being made regarding the indictment of the ex-US President in Washington DC.

Washington DC – It’s getting a little difficult to keep track of things. Has four criminal lawsuits donald trump now on the neck. That’s four more than all other US presidents combined. He is accused of falsifying business documents, unlawfully handling official documents, obstructing the transfer of office and attempting to influence elections.

Just a few days ago, he had to go back to the White House republican report to Fulton County, Georgia for identification. This also resulted in the now legendary first mugshot of a former head of state USAwhich Trump has been trying to market to his advantage ever since.

Trump and the storming of the Capitol: when will the trial of the ex-US president begin?

Another charge is already in focus. Because in the US capital Washington, a court will meet this Monday to decide on the date for the trial of Trump for electoral conspiracy. It is about the incidents of January 6, 2021, when the election of his successor Joe Biden should be formally confirmed in the Capitol. At the time, Trump gave a speech to his supporters not far from the building, many of whom then stormed the Capitol.

Countless Trump supporters managed to get into the building. Some even boarded the Parliament Hall. Above all, he was remembered Jake Angeli, known as the “QAnon Shaman”.who, like many other troublemakers, later ended up in prison.

Trump is accused of trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on that day and thus keep himself in power. The one appointed by the Ministry of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith Charges Trump with four counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official process, conspiracy to obstruct an official process, and conspiracy to violate a citizen’s right to vote, totaling 45 pages. A grand jury paved the way for the trial on August 1, 2023 with its approval.

Historic speech: On January 6, 2021, Donald Trump hides behind a bulletproof glass while addressing his supporters. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Trump indicted on four counts: Republicans face many years in prison

Smith suggested January 2, 2024 as the start of the trial. Around two weeks later, the primary elections in the USA begin, in which Trump faces well-known opponents such as Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis or its former Vice President Mike Pence prevail and wants to be named the presidential candidate of the Grand Old Party for the third year in a row.

The 77-year-old’s lawyers, on the other hand, do not want the process to begin until April 2026. Then their client could be back in the Oval Office. If Trump is convicted of at least one of the four charges, he faces a year in prison. As the daily News writes, shall face up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to obstruct an official process and obstruction of an official process, up to 10 years for conspiracy to violate the right to vote of a citizen, and up to 5 years for conspiracy to fraud against the United States. However, the experts are far from sure whether the evidence is sufficient for a conviction. (mg, with afp)