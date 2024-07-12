Home page World

The idea behind a new cancer treatment is that cancer cells destroy themselves. Researchers are drawing comparisons with the “Trojan horse.”

Pennsylvania – In Germany alone, about half a million people fall ill with Canceras from Data from the German Cancer Research Center On average, only about two thirds of the population five years laterThe research of scientists at Penn State University in the USA gives hope: The researchers reprogrammed the genetic circuit in cancer cells so that they turned into a kind of “Trojan horse”. The result: The malignant cells destroyed themselves and also killed neighboring, drug-resistant cancer cells.

Fight against cancer: Researchers develop “Trojan horse” against tumors – which destroy themselves

The work of the research team led by Scott Leighow was published on July 4 in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology and had a common problem in cancer therapy in mind: tumors can become resistant to treatment. Cancer drugs often fail – and not because the therapeutics are not good. Rather, because of the diversity and heterogeneity of cancer, commented Justin Pritchard, who was involved in the study, in a notice the University.

If resistance develops, the drug no longer works and the cancer can return. Then the treatment starts again with a new drug. But the “Trojan horse” developed by the researchers tricks the cancer cells and turns their strength into a weakness: “I love the idea that we can overcome the inevitability of Use the evolution of a tumor against it “We want doctors to be one step ahead of cancer in the future, instead of just reacting.

This is how the circuit against cancer works: Second switch activates “self-destruction gene”

The researchers’ circuit consists of two components: The first switch allows drug resistance to be switched on or off. When switch one is switched on, the patient receives a drug. This kills the natural, non-resistant cancer cells. What remains are the naturally resistant cancer cells – which have been the problem in cancer treatment to date – and the “artificially resistant” cells modified using the switch. The artificially resistant cells are numerically superior and ultimately displace the naturally resistant cells.

The result: The patient does not develop any new resistance to cancer drugs. In addition, the resulting tumor consists mainly of genetically modified cells. If switch one is turned off, the cells react to drugs again. Then comes the “trick”: switch two is flipped and spreads a kind of “self-destruction gene”. As a result, the cells produce a “poison” that kills both the artificially resistant cells and the neighboring naturally resistant cells. “This is crucial. This population must be eliminated so that the tumor does not grow back,” explains scientist Pritchard, according to a statement from Penn State.

Hope for millions of patients: Researchers want to make innovative cancer treatment more targeted

Cancer is – according to Cardiovascular diseases – the second most common cause of death in Germany, as data from the Federal Statistical Office show. The new anti-cancer procedure from the USA could save many lives in this country in the future. So far, however, researchers from the USA have only tested the procedure on mice. According to the announcement from Penn State, the scientists are now working on improving the genetic circuit so that it can be introduced safely and specifically into growing tumors and soon also into metastatic diseases.

An application to patent the technology described in the study is already pending. “The great thing is that we can specifically attack the cancer cells without knowing which cells they are and without waiting for them to grow or develop resistance, because then it’s too late,” said one of the study’s authors, Scott Leighow, summarizing the results. A study by the US University of California last year also presented a type of self-destruction mechanism for tumor cells.