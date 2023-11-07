Home page politics

The armed forces are deployed in Gaza City. Hamas commanders killed. A longer ceasefire seems far away. The news ticker about the war in the Middle East.

Ground troops advance: Israel kills Hamas commanders

advance: Israel kills Hamas commanders No Truce : Netanyahu rules out a general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the time being

: Netanyahu rules out a general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the time being The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. However, some of the information on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Update from November 7th, 7 a.m.: Two Israeli rockets appear to have landed near the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City overnight. After Information from the Palestinian Red Crescent The rockets fell only about 50 meters from the entrance.

Israel Defense Forces flares light up the night sky in the northern Gaza Strip. © Abed Khaled/AP

Israel reports military successes in Gaza: Hamas commanders killed

First report from November 7th: Gaza/Tel Aviv – A month after the massacre carried out by Hamas in Israel, Israeli forces have advanced deep into the Gaza Strip. Ground troops are already deployed in the city of Gaza and are increasing the pressure there, said army spokesman Daniel Hagari. Several Hamas commanders have been killed in the past 24 hours.

Palestinian eyewitnesses reported damage to the roof of Shifa Hospital in Israeli attacks on Monday. Asked whether Israel would also attack the clinic, which the army said also serves as a Hamas command center, Hagari said: “We will go deeper into the city of Gaza and go to every place where there are terrorists.” It There is “no place where Hamas terrorists will be safe from army attacks.”

Netanyahu rules out a general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the time being

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a longer ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the time being. “Without the release of the hostages, there will be no general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu told the US television station ABC. “As far as tactical pauses – an hour here, an hour there – we can look at the circumstances to bring in humanitarian supplies and bring out individual hostages. But I don’t think there will be a general ceasefire.”

According to Netanyahu, a general ceasefire would contradict Israel’s war aims. “That would hinder our efforts to free our hostages, because the only thing these Hamas criminals understand is the military pressure we exert,” he said ABC-Interview. (talk to agencies)