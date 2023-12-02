Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2023 – 18:59

In the most recent bulletin, published at 6pm, Maceió Civil Defense reported that the vertical speed of soil sinking is 0.7 cm per hour, the same as the previous bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 11.8 cm of displacement was recorded.

The sinking occurs mainly in the Mutange neighborhood, where mine number 18 for rock salt exploration by the company Braskem is located. Civil defense reported that it remains on high alert due to the risk of imminent collapse of the mine.

“As a precaution, the recommendation is clear: the population should not travel in the unoccupied area until a new update from the Civil Defense, while control and monitoring measures are applied to reduce the danger”, reinforced the agency.

In the early hours of this Saturday (2), a new seismic shock, with a magnitude of 0.89, was recorded at a depth of 300 meters, civil defense had informed earlier.

The shock was more intense than that recorded on Friday night (1st), but Civil Defense recorded a decrease in the speed of earth sinking in mine 18, which since the morning has been 0.7 cm per hour . During the week, sinking reached 50 cm per day.

The problem occurs mainly in the area of ​​the former training ground of the CSA football club, in Mutange. Three sensors at the site continue to show movement alerts.

On Friday (1st), Braskem confirmed that a major collapse could occur in the area. It is also possible for the mine area to settle and stabilize the subsidence, according to the company.

Collapse

Since the end of the week there has been an expectation on the part of Civil Defense bodies that the cavity of mine 18 will collapse at any moment. The situation is more serious in the neighborhoods of Mutange, Pinheiro and Bebedouro, which suffered in the last seismic shocks due to the movement of Braskem’s Mine 18.

Maceió city hall declared emergency situation for 180 days due to the imminent collapse of mine 18, which could cause the ground to sink in several neighborhoods. The area is already unoccupied and the movement of vessels is restricted in the Lagoa Mundaú region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The federal government also recognized the emergency state in the capital of Alagoas.

In a statement, Braskem said that it continues to be mobilized and monitoring the situation at mine 18, taking the appropriate measures to minimize the impact of possible occurrences and that the area has been isolated since Tuesday (28). The company highlights that the region has been uninhabited since 2020.

“This monitoring, with state-of-the-art equipment, was implemented to guarantee the detection of any movement on the ground in the region and enable monitoring by the authorities and the adoption of preventive measures such as those being adopted at the moment,” said the company.