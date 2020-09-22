The escalation from China on LAC in eastern Ladakh continues unabated. The 14-hour-long talks in Moldo between military commanders and diplomats of both countries on Monday were also inconclusive. In such a situation, it is very important that Indian soldiers continue to ‘Dominate’ the line of actuarial control. If not done, ambush Chinese soldiers can infiltrate anywhere. How the ITBP jawans are doing the surveillance of the border on the LAC, ABP News team also came out with them on patrolling to tell the country and the world. See this exclusive report of ABP News from the forward area of ​​LAC.