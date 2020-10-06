The strike by electricians against privatization in Uttar Pradesh led to darkness in lakhs of homes on Monday. Not only the common people had to face hardship due to the strike, but in Lucknow, the houses of deputies CM, Energy Minister and a total of 36 ministers also remained in darkness. The strike of the electricians continued on Tuesday. Let us know what are the situation in the state district-wise due to the strike:All claims of administration failed on the first day of the strike of the power workers in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the one hand, while the electricity workers sat on a sit-in protest against the privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, on the other hand there was an outcry from power cuts from the city to the village. In many areas of the city there was lightning for eight hours on Monday. On the other hand, the rural areas were also cut by up to 14 hours. Power workers are also on strike against privatization on Tuesday.

Prayagraj

In Kareli, Atala, Mumfordganj, Teliarganj, Dhumganj, Khuldabad areas of Prayagraj, there was no electricity overnight in protest against privatization. People were also disturbed by the humid heat from above. The employees of the electricity department were fully prepared for the strike but the common man was not ready for the power cut. This had the effect that people had to yearn for a drop of water.

Employees on strike in many districts

In Teliyarganj area of ​​Prayagraj, when people were tired of waiting for electricity, they came out on the streets and blocked the wheel. People of Khuldabad area went to Khuldabad Power House and demonstrated and shouted slogans. According to the information, the police were deployed at all the power stations of the power department in Prayagraj so that the power supply could not be stopped, but the police also appeared compelled when the fault problem occurred.

Saharanpur

Electricity workers have been agitating since Monday against the privatization of the power corporation by the state government. There was a sit-in demonstration at the Clock tower power house by the joint front of the employees. Employees say that the agitation against privatization will continue. At the same time, the district administration is fully alert in view of the strike of the electric workers. Electricity is being supplied with the help of contract workers and assistants.

Strike on Tuesday

The cooperation of employees and officers of the Revenue Department has been sought District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh and SSP Dr. S. Channappa inspected the major power houses on Monday and inquired about the smooth power supply. He also gave necessary guidelines in this regard to the subordinates.

Rae Bareli

Opposition to privatization of Purvanchal power distribution continues in the district. There was a demonstration against the privatization of electricians in Gora Bazar’s power sub-station. Hundreds of electrical workers, including JE, lineman, staged a sit-in demonstration in a statewide work boycott.

Kanpur

Kesco employees and employees of Dakshinchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam have gone on indefinite work boycott in protest against privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. Power workers staged a demonstration at the CESCO headquarters in Civil Lines. During this time the contract workers continued the repair work on the fault. All the organizations of the electricity department united and joined the work boycott. The condition of rural areas is bad due to work outs of Dakshinchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. 50 villages of Sarsaul village are immersed in darkness.

Policemen deployed at power stations

Kanpur is an industrial area and Casco employees are on strike. The production of large number of factories came to a standstill due to fault failure in the industrial sector. This caused factory owners to suffer heavy losses.

Bulandshahr

The electricity workers sat on the dharna against power privatization and harassment. During this period, the power officers and employees collectively surrendered the government mobile numbers. Electricity workers also closed the billing desk. A large number of police were present in Hydril Colony. The City Magistrate has also camped here.

Siddharthnagar

In protest against the privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Siddharthnagar district, the departmental employees started work boycott under the banner of Siddharthnagar, the Vidyut Employees Joint Struggle Committee. Earlier, departmental employees were performing torch processions and symbolic dharna for several days. There was no assurance from the state government regarding their demands. After this, the employees of the Electricity Department converged at the main office and started work boycott.

Convener of Electrical Employees Joint Conflict Committee Deepak Singh said that the government is not serious about the demands of all of us. We first took out a torch procession and lodged a protest against privatization, then tried to call attention to the government through symbolic picket but nothing was solved. After this we started work boycott. He said that after privatization, there will be a significant increase in electricity rates. Due to which the common man will face problems.



Noida

In Noida too, the power workers went on strike to protest against privatization in UPPCL. Due to this, power supply was affected in VIP areas of Noida and Greater Noida since Monday afternoon. There is a situation of distress in the district due to lack of electricity. DM Suhas LY has constituted a team of administrative officers for the smooth functioning of the system.



Firozabad

Workers protesting against privatization by the Employees Joint Combat Committee at the Labor Department office in Labor Colony protested against privatization. State Electricity Council Junior Engineer Organization Dakshinchal President Rajvir Singh said that this is a statewide dharna work boycott program. This is being done at the district headquarters in all the districts across the state. All the organizations of electricity workers are participating in it.

Performance in firozabad

Workers of all organizations are part of this campaign. He said that the issue is that the way the process of privatization is going on in Purvanchal, it should be stopped. He said that if the government does not agree to the demand, then there may be a possibility of a jail bharo movement or a full strike. The administration and government will be responsible for this.