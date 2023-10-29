Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

The ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has apparently begun in the war in Israel. The military is expanding operations against Hamas. The current developments in the news ticker.

Update from October 29th, 11:11 a.m.: “Overnight we increased the number of forces in the Gaza Strip and they joined the forces already fighting there,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday about the latest developments in the war in Israel. Israel’s army says it has increased its troops deployed in the Gaza Strip. The ground offensive in the Gaza Strip may now have begun.

Meanwhile, it became known that, according to TV reports, there are still thousands of civilians in the area around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which according to Israel also serves as a Hamas command center. The people remained in the area of ​​the Gaza Strip’s largest clinic, which they apparently see as a refuge, television images showed on Sunday, including from Al Jazeera and CNN.

Dead in the West Bank: Fighting again in the war in Israel

Update from October 29th, 11 a.m.: According to Palestinian information, three Palestinians are currently said to have been killed in the occupied West Bank in the war in Israel. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the three men were killed by gunfire that morning. The incidents in the Israel War therefore occurred in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.

In total, more than 110 Palestinians and one Israeli have died in Ramallah in the West Bank since the Hamas attack and the outbreak of war in Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Looting in the Gaza Strip: Desperation is growing in the war in Israel

Update from October 29th, 10:45 a.m.: According to the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, thousands of people broke into warehouses and distribution centers for aid supplies in the Gaza Strip. In the central and southern Gaza Strip, they took wheat flour and other things such as hygiene items, UNRWA said on Sunday.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is slowly breaking down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza. People are scared, frustrated and desperate,” said Thomas White, UNRWA head in the Gaza Strip. Goods on markets are becoming scarce and the aid coming from Egypt is not enough. People’s needs are enormous – “even if only for simple survival”.

Numerous attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip: war in Israel expanded

First report from October 29th, 10:30 a.m.: Tel Aviv – The war in Israel is currently on the verge of a new expansion. According to the Israeli army, combat operations in the Gaza Strip have recently been massively expanded. Hundreds of positions belonging to the Islamist Hamas are said to have been attacked. Over the past few days, a total of over 450 targets in Gaza are said to have been bombed in the Israel war.

War in Israel in a new phase: ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has probably begun

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, the Israeli government announced a large-scale ground offensive on the Gaza Strip. The operation was delayed for several days, but there are now increasing indications that a new phase has begun in the war in Israel. ZDF correspondent Bewerunge explained on Sunday: It no longer makes sense to beat around the bush 24 hours after the massive ground operations. “This is the beginning of a ground offensive, this is THE ground offensive.”

War in Israel in the next phase: According to reports, the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has already begun. © Funke Photo Services/imago

As part of the recent operations in the Israel War, which may be the beginning of the big one Ground offensive – generally considered dangerous According to reports from the Israeli military, an officer was seriously injured during the night. He was hit by a mortar shell in the northern Gaza Strip. Another Israeli soldier was also injured in a battle with terrorists in the north. Both were being treated in hospital, the Israeli military said.

Fights against Hamas expanded: Netanyahu expects “difficult and protracted” conflict in the war in Israel

Regarding the possible ground offensive in the war in Israel, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video published by the military on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night: “We are entering the next phase of our war against Hamas in Gaza. From the air, on land and at sea.”

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on both sides to immediately de-escalate in view of the situation affecting the population in Gaza. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said regarding the war in Israel: The massive air strikes of the past few weeks as part of the preparations for the ground offensive had dealt Hamas a “serious blow.” At the same time, he added that the Israel war would be “difficult and protracted.”

Background on the Gaza Strip: Where the Region is in Israel The ground offensive in the war in Israel is intended to hit Hamas in the Gaza Strip hard. The enclave on the border with Egypt is largely a stretch of land on the Mediterranean coast surrounded by Israel. The area is 45 kilometers long and about six to 14 kilometers wide. The Gaza Strip is considered a very densely populated area: around two million Palestinians are said to live in the region. The Gaza Strip has been ruled by the radical Islamic group Hamas since 2007.

Three weeks after the Hamas attack and the outbreak of Israel’s war, Qatar said recent escalations would make efforts to recover hostages in the Gaza Strip “more difficult.” It is not clear exactly how many hostages are being held captive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli army, the families of 230 abductees had been informed by Saturday.

Reactions to possible ground offensive in the war in Israel: Saudi Arabia condemns operations

As Israel continues to carry out operations in the northern Gaza Strip and intensifies its efforts in the region, Saudi Arabia condemned “any ground offensives” by Israel in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by the German Press Agency. The Islamic kingdom spoke of a “blatant breach and an unjustified violation of international law.” Saudi Arabia is an important protecting power for the Palestinians and has been hostile to Israel for decades. (With agency material)