Russian ground forces in the coming years will receive a new anti-aircraft missile system with laser guidance “Birds”, they write “News“.

Earlier it was reported that these air defense systems will go only into service with the Airborne Forces, but later it was decided in principle to modify them for the needs of the ground forces.

It is planned that the new air defense system should be tested in two years. In the army, he will replace the outdated complexes of the Soviet era and will protect equipment and personnel from modern drones and high-precision weapons.

In the ground version, the air defense missile system can receive longer-range missiles than in the airborne one. It is also planned to complete the development work and testing of the land-based Ptitselov by the end of 2022. In parallel, two different chassis are being developed for it.

It is known that the complex will be equipped with a round-the-clock all-weather optical-location station with a circular view, thanks to which it will be able to detect targets without giving out its position by radar radiation. The key difference from the Strela-10 air defense system, for which the new complex is intended to replace, will be the guidance of more advanced and powerful missiles using a laser control channel.

The landing version of the Ptitselov, in turn, is being developed on the BMD-4M chassis, which will allow it to be dropped by parachute.

