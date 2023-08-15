A brief theoretical reminder. Any moving lift wing is characterized by two air flows: one passes over the upper surface (back) and one under the lower one (belly): the first accelerates and therefore decreases the pressure, the other slows down and increases the pressure : this imbalance causes the lift. In case automotivethe wing is reversed so the phenomena just described are also reversed and the force generated changes direction and becomes downforce. But the decisive aspect concerns the aerodynamic phenomena already present on the back: in fact these are conspicuously amplified when the movement of the wing is close to the ground. In these conditions, the air flowing below, finding a convergent-divergent passage channel (Venturi), further increases its speed. This is the ground effect: a high downforce, with a low rolling resistance. There are a couple of though phenomena which can nullify much of what has been described. In the same order in which they appeared at the time, here is the first: in wings so narrow (minimum stretch), such as those which form the bellies, the much sought-after low pressure on the wing back can be compromised by tip losses, i.e. from the air that crosswise passes from top to bottom (belly to back). The phenomenon was known, in fact all the wings in F1 already had them bulkheads (endplate) at the ends. The Lotus technicians had therefore seen fit to mount them also in the wing bellies of the 78, but in fact they were not sufficient: until then, in fact, no one had imagined that, in those conditions, the pressure could become much lower, provided intervene on their effectiveness, in practice extending them down to the ground so as to radically separate the flows on the sides from those on the bottom. They were good at putting themselves in a position to find out first.

The second phenomenon, totally unknown at the time, manifested itself only after the track tests: in particular conditionsthe load generated by the ground effect became intermittent, penalizing the driveability of the car. In reality on the 78 the phenomenon was almost non-existent, the F1 technicians and those of Lotus in particular had to face it on the following cars, more aerodynamically exaggerated. After these premises, let’s go into the details of the solutions that were actually adopted on the type 78, starting with the mobile side bulkheads. Aside from legality concerns, which we will discuss later, much of the development work focused on these seal mechanisms. The first solution was a long creeping brush made of thin nylon threads (TO). It was the easiest to understand and make, but the seal was not satisfactory and then it wore out quickly. The next step was to try some flexible polyethylene strips (b), reinforced on the edge in contact with the ground… but that was still not enough, something more elaborate was needed that would not be deformed (thwarting the separation of the flows) inwards by the low pressure generated.

Practical experiments started, a similar side was set up supported by a support that protruded from the tail of a Renault 4 van of the company: the foreman, Eddie Dennis, he went around the factory and visually checked how the various bulkhead prototypes remained adherent to the asphalt, assessed the risks of jamming and, at the end of the lap, measured the wear of the pad. The rigid bulkhead solution (C), movable by means of an articulated parallelogram, was the first decisive step forward. The definitive solution (d), made with a rigid bulkhead sliding vertically on rollers, arrived at the end of the season and will also be adopted on the type 79 and copied by everyone. Moving on to bellies-pontoons andirons, the first thing that catches the eye is the integration with the cooling system: the air intake is on the leading edge, then the diverging connection duct to feed the vertical radiator and finally the vent on the upper surface (belly). A scheme closely inspired by that of the English bomber De Havilland Mosquitoeswell known to both Rudd and Chapman: in the airplane it contributed to the lift of the wing…here also, but with the opposite sign.

Just below the leading edge, they sprout on the back 4 triangles twisted metallic: they are vortex generators, GdV. Evidently also on the 78 there were signs of that aerodynamic instability, already mentioned, and Wright (the aerodynamicist), with the GdV, devised a solution to influence the boundary layer in the best possible way and thus maintain an air flow as much as continuous possible even with the minimum ground clearance. As for the trailing edge, little to report, it is certain that as soon as the aerodynamic investigations progressed it was immediately clear that the diverging part of the back, today identified as the “diffuser”, had to be freed from any obstacle, we will talk about it again in the dedicated part to the frame.

Finally the snout. Those wedge shapes were already widespread, Lotus itself had introduced them in ’70 with the type 72, but the location of the oil cooler was a novelty: in fact it is visible, without the air supply duct, almost aligned with the surface of the bodywork.

In fact, it was designed to work partly by touch: an idea that was so popular in that period that it was adopted by various manufacturers in ’77. Its most extreme application, conceived by Gordon Murray for the BT46, where the whole cooling system was made with flat radiant panels, didn’t work instead. To conclude a parallel with what is happening today on current F1 ground effect cars. As far as the lateral “seal” is concerned, the role of the movable bulkheads (banned in 1983) is played by the complex of swirling air flows generated by the sides and the edges of the bottom. Naturally all this was unthinkable in 1976, the choice of solid barriers was then the only practicable way. As far as the intermittence of the load is concerned, denominated porpoising and coined at the time by Andretti, has reappeared. That it arose from an unfavorable interaction between the variability of the aerodynamic load with the height from the ground and the elasticity of the suspensions had been identified even then. At Lotus, with the Tipo 80 two years later, the phenomenon was outright uncontrollable… they came to hypothesize the introduction of active suspension, but the time wasn’t right. Instead, problems loomed, especially those of security, in a climate poisoned by bitter regulatory wars. After a few years of chaos, in 1983 the drastic epilogue was reached: the mobile side bulkheads were definitively banned and the flat bottom was introduced. Now that the studies have resumed, the complexity of the phenomenon is such that in any case a mathematical description, which can be transformed into codes for simulation, is not yet reliable. Above all, the solutions to mitigate the porpoising phenomenon, seen today, make use of the generation-control of vortices, an approach adopted on the 78…, naturally with all the impressive sophistications that half a century of technological development today allows.

In the next episode we will analyze the chassis and suspension.

