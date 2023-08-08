1975: Lotus sets the stage for the F1 revolution

That 1975not a great year for Lotus: the industrial sector was having difficulty with the new road and street models F1 the situation was no better even with the innovative 76. In F1 the tendency to widen the cars was already underway but Chapman he hadn’t lined up yet: he wasn’t convinced that the shapes he saw were the best. The search for the load from the car body, using the maximum pressure difference between the air flows flowing above and below the body, according to him, should be carried out more systematically. Above all, the studies of the flows below had been little studied, the simple intuitive idea was widespread that it was advantageous to hinder them with spoilers and transversal flexible strips. The summer break on the island therefore proved to be ideal for preparing a real one operational file for the immediate future: ideas, forms, methods, doubts, heights and of course a list of tests… there was everything, both to calculate and to experiment, someone wrote that there were no less than 27 pages of notes. A great basic research work that could not be developed by the usual design team, at that time already engaged in the construction of the type 77. In fact Chapman had in mind a parallel team, a real research department and development, probably the first structured in F1. At the (industrial) Lotus Car, a talented former BRM technician worked from 1969, Tony Ruddfor past experiences no one better than him could have led this new team: on his return from Ibiza Chapman summoned him to inform him of the fresh operational plan; Peter Wright (aerodynamic), Ralph Bellamy (frame builder) e Charlie Prior (scale models), would have been his first collaborators.

The group did not settle in Hetel, where the racing department was located, but in the nearby and charming Ketteringham Hall where Chapman’s office was. It didn’t take long for enthusiasm around this new adventure to grow, Colin was a born motivator, and it was also an intellectual challenge to compete with him and his intuitions. The aerodynamic tests would take place in the wind tunnel of theImperial College of London, chosen because at the time it was one of the very few with a moving walkway. Without this technology, it would have been haphazard to investigate the characteristics of the flow under the car. Work started immediately. There were many shapes to try, Charlie Prior had his work cut out for him, but there was a binding criterion in those 27 pages: the set of various solutions should have ensured maximum efficiency, i.e. the best possible relationship between downforce and resistance induced, Q/A. It soon became clear that the best structure-form was a very narrow body, and 5 wings: 2 in front, separated by the wedge-shaped nose, 2 lateral to the passenger compartment, with a very large section, extended up to the maximum regulatory width of 1400 mm and a traditional rear overhang central unit.

Naturally they investigated the mutual influence to optimize the overall effect. During the development phase of the nose they had been able to quantify how much efficiency was increased by bringing the wings closer to the ground: a phenomenon known in theory but less so in practice, it was no coincidence that Chapman had requested a specific investigation to quantify this aspect. Ground effect was starting to show. In any case, you couldn’t go too low, the set-up of the car, with its 50-70 mm of suspension travel, was still considered indispensable in order to have good mechanical grip from the tyres. As for the lateral airfoils, already in ’69, Rudd and Wright, both at BRM, had experimented with something similar on the P126, but for various reasons there was no sequel. Wright had then tried again, the following year, with the March 701. Fifteen years after those sporadic experiments, now the shapes had been optimized for a long time and large terminal shields had been added laterally to minimize end losses. The relative lower edges were aligned with the bottom of the body which, as already mentioned, was kept at a height which allowed for ample suspension travel. atbeginning of 1976the shape of the new car, named type 78 (or JPS Mk III), was practically defined with efficiency data considered quite good: better than both the historic Lotus and what Rudd and Wright saw in their previous fleeting experiences. Ralph Bellamy had immediately set to work because the task that awaited him was not simple: he had to design a narrow frame, to widen the wing backs of the bellies as much as possible, but at the same time it had to be torsionally stiff enough.

In the meantime, the works in the tunnel continued, as always fine optimization never ends, but the routine was destined to change. And it changed when Wright began to notice a strange instability of the load data, the model, modified many times, was giving way and the side bulkheads had approached the carpet. In a mixed atmosphere of disbelief and excitement, it was natural to try to take the phenomenon to extremes and, with makeshift materials, get to completely seal the space between the lower edges of the side bulkheads and the carpet: in the face of an insignificant increase in resistance , downforce literally skyrocketed! Extraordinary, that was a real one increase in efficiency, more than double! But how could a practical follow-up be given to such a discovery if the conspicuous ground clearance of the vehicle floor was considered indispensable? With a lateral physical “seal” that took on very different forms over time accompanied by imaginative denominations. And precisely because at the debut they were simple flexible elements, completely comparable to those already in use, the regulatory checks did not constitute an obstacle … In the next episode we will go into the aerodynamic details of the Lotus 78, which will go down in history for being the first ground effect car. Meanwhile, if someone wants to learn more about the subject, in the article ‘Ground effect: from spheres to Formula 1’ we can find some further historical cues.