M.With a special lapwing camera, Hessian fans of the endangered bird can explore the behavior of the ground breeder. The live stream is broadcast from a wildlife fence in a nature reserve in the Wetterau near Reichelsheim, as the Ministry of the Environment announced. With the protective fence there were significantly more breeding successes. “We would like to share that with the public,” said State Secretary for the Environment Oliver Conz in Wiesbaden, explaining the camera project.

According to the information, there were still around 2000 breeding pairs of lapwing breeding pairs in Hesse at the end of the 1980s. Currently there are only 200 to 300 pairs. In 2019, more than 40 hatched lapwing clutches with around 100 young were counted within the fence, explained Stefan Stübing from the Hessian Society for Ornithology and Nature Conservation. In 2020 there were already at least 178 boys, of which around 118 had grown up.

The game protection fence installed almost three years ago is around 1000 meters long. The Ministry of the Environment had funded the construction according to its own information with more than 33,000 euros. In addition, there are around 1000 euros annually for repairs and maintenance material. The camera sends its live recordings via LTE connection and is operated exclusively via solar power, explained Walter Schmidt from the Nidda Forestry Office.

On Saturday, of course, animal lovers had to be content with a recording at times: the live stream was not possible for a while due to maintenance work.