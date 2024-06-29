The Trumpet Festival returns on June 29th, an unmissable event which celebrates the history, tradition and passion of the Grottaglie community. This year the festival is even more special: in fact, the 20 years since its recoverya milestone that testifies to the strength of this anniversary and its profound connection with the identity of Grottaglie.

Documented history traces the Feast of Trumpets to a Jewish tradition dating back to the 16th century. Various legends and popular stories are intertwined around this tradition, handed down from generation to generation, through the narrative voice of the inhabitants of Grottaglie.

After a period of oblivion that lasted about half a century, the Feast of Trumpets it was brought back to life in 2004 thanks to the tenacity of the local community and the dedication of Trumpet Festival Foundation. An event that marked a moment of great rebirth for Grottaglie, bringing to light an important piece of its history and culture.

Saturday 29 June begins at 8:30 pm with the Eucharistic celebration in honor of Saints Peter and Paul. At 9.30pm, the highlight of the celebrations: the rite of breaking the trumpets, a moment of great participation and liberation from negativity. But the party doesn’t end here!

Following, “Pitaggio in Festa”, an opportunity to admire the master ceramists at work, while creating the typical terracotta trumpets. There will also be space for music and joy with concerts and entertainment with street bands that will make the entire historic center dance.

The Grottaglie Trumpet Festival is an event that skillfully combines history, folklore and entertainmentgiving participants an unforgettable experience. To celebrate the twentieth anniversary, some “Trumpets” of particular manufacture with the Foundation logo. Il Pittaggio is located within the historic center of Grottaglie, in via SS. Peter and Paul in the vicinity of Episcopio Castle.

