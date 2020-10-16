Rubbing your eyes in China: If you want to become a champion, you first have to prove yourself in a test. But even some top athletes fail because of this. What’s behind the sports officials plan?

A force in the water: But Olympic champion Ye was eliminated from the championships – because of the test on land. Image: AFP

GBig excitement on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter: The national swimmer championships in Qingdao, Shenzen province earlier this month saw grotesque results. Freestyle swimmer Wang Jiajiahe, for example, swam the Asian record over 1,500 meters, but did not reach the final. Yi Hexin, winner of the Asian Games, set a new Chinese record in the 50 meters freestyle, but he too was eliminated.

The same fate befell Ye Shiwen, Olympic champion over 200 meters back. Overall, several preliminary winners did not miss the finals because they would have swum slowly. They had done poorly in the two-day fitness test. Big eyes rubbing in the rest of the swimmer world too. There has never been a rule like this: from among the top sixteen, those who had collected the most points in stretch jumps, 30-meter sprints, pull-ups, 3000-meter runs and core muscle exercises reached the final.