Germany stays warm on New Year’s Eve 2020. Hundreds of people in Bosnia would like that: They are homeless – although a camp would be available. Helpers want to prevent the worst.

Munich / Bihac – In Germany, too, the New Year’s Eve was celebrated happier than in Lockdown New Year’s Eve 2020. But a few hundred kilometers from the metropolis Munich away, almost a thousand people have a completely different problem – they would probably like a lockdown in the warm.

Near the Bosnian city Bihac at the Croatian border Hundreds of refugees were recently left without a home in the middle of winter. Apparently they will be that too New year with winter temperatures have to spend in the open air. In view of the dramatic situation, the EU commission now sent an appeal to the authorities in one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Because a solution would actually be within reach: “900 people urgently need accommodation. They cannot be left outside in bitter winter conditions when a fully equipped camp is available, ”tweeted the High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. “It is clear that the practical and immediate solution is to reopen the reception center in Bira,” also explained Home Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Thursday in Brussels. Indeed, some of the difficulties seem homemade.

Camp Lipa / Bosnia: Organization clears camp without replacement accommodation – fire and chaos ensue

Camp Lipa near Bihac was from the a week ago International Organization for Migration (IOM) was evacuated because the Bosnian authorities had not winterized it. But initially no replacement was offered. More than a thousand refugees and migrants were stranded in the inhospitable area 25 kilometers southeast of Bihac in the open air. Some young men had set fire to tents and containers in anger during the evacuation.

A planned move to a warehouse near the Capital Sarajevo initially failed this week. Buses that should have taken people away on Tuesday were still standing near the Lipa camp on Wednesday, according to the Bosnian news portal klix.ba reported. The migrants spent the night in the vehicles and showed signs of nervousness, the reports said.

The reason for the delay are protests by residents of the small town Konjic, 45 kilometers southwest of Sarajevo, where the migrants are to be taken. The Bosnian government assigned them a former army barracks in the Bradina district as new accommodation.

Refugees in need in Bosnia over New Year’s Eve: EU appeals – and promises support

The Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed on Thursday morning that, from his point of view, the reopening of the center in Bira on the outskirts of Bihac was now the preferred solution, explained Johansson. “We call on the national and local authorities in Bosnia to work together to give these people the shelter they deserve,” she added.

The EU has already given financial support and promised more. Johansson explained that this could alleviate the plight of people stranded in the snow. Since 2018, the EU has paid the Balkan country around 85.5 million euros in aid to cope with the refugee situation.

Bosnia: sleeping bags and warm clothes for the winter night – “This is not a solution”

In the meantime, helpers are distributing items such as winter clothes, sleeping bags and food near the partly burned-down camp as emergency aid, like the head of the IOM mission for Bosnia, Peter van der Auweraert, tweeted on Thursday. “It reduces the suffering, but it’s not a solution,” he clarified.

Bihac and the Canton of Una-Sana are near the border to EU state Croatia. Many refugees and migrants are drawn there in the hope of entering the European Union. However, there are also allegations in Bosnia that Serbia is deliberately deporting migrants to Bosnia – possibly to destabilize the state. Even years after the war in Yugoslavia, Bosnia is still deeply divided.

There are still problems on the island Lesbos. There, refugees themselves recently sounded the alarm with a fire letter. In total, more than 17,000 people live in refugee camps on the Greek islands – 7200 of them in the registration camp alone Kara Tepe. The Greek government wants after the destruction of the camp Moria the establishment of a new refugee camp accelerate on Lesbos.

Refugee crisis at the turn of the year: Apparently 300,000 children in Afghanistan are in great danger

War, flight and displacement not only cause bad conditions in European camps in winter 20/21. In Afghanistan are in the opinion of the organization Save The Children more than 300,000 children at risk of illness or death.

The ongoing conflict in the country has destroyed many homes and forced thousands of children into Homeless camps the helpers announced. Parents often have no money to buy winter clothing – in the coldest parts of Afghanistan the temperature can drop to minus 27 degrees Celsius. (dpa / fn / AFP)